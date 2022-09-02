Evo expands service in Victoria, adds nearly 50 new cars to its fleet

After a successful first year in Victoria, a popular car sharing service is expanding its operation to keep up with demand.

Evo Car Share is adding 45 new hybrid vehicles to its Victoria fleet, bringing its total to 125 shareable cars.

"August marked the one-year anniversary of Evo launching in Victoria, and things have gone really well," said Evo Car Share director, Amitis Khorsandi on Thursday.

Evo is also expanding its service area to include pickup and drop off locations along the Shelbourne Corridor.

"We're creating a continuous geographic footprint that connects to UVic and Camosun [College] so it will be really great for residents living in that area," said Khorsandi.

The expanded service area builds on Evo's existing 20-square-kilometer "Home Zone," which spans from Victoria’s downtown to the ferry terminal at Swartz Bay.

"Our hope really is to make peoples' lives easier. Evo is a compliment to all the other modes of transport in your life," said Khorsandi.

"We'd like to see people get out of personally owned vehicles and use car share, bike, walk, use transit – so we like to think we're going to help people be a piece of that puzzle," she said.

In 2021, Evo Car Share launched in Victoria with 80 cars. Since then, Khorsandi says the company has grown to see thousand of members taking multiple trips on a daily basis.