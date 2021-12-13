'Evolving situation': Omicron variant likely beginning to spread in province, Sask. epidemiologist says

While very few cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Saskatchewan so far, one epidemiologist says it has likely already started to spread.

Saskatchewan has only identified a handful of Omicron cases linked to travel. However, epidemiologist Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine says that is not a reason to let down our guard.

“I would expect Omicron is seeded and beginning to spread in Saskatchewan,” he said, adding out-of-province travel over the holidays will likely contribute to transmission.

“It is an evolving situation.”

Early data out of the United Kingdom shows Omicron cases doubling every two to four days, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Muhajarine says previous variant cases doubled every seven to nine days, adding the rate can depend on the population and public health measures in place.

“We are seeing numbers escalating quite rapidly,” Muhajarine said.

“The exact number is still developing in terms of how much more transmissible and infectious Omicron is compared to Delta.”

According to the UK government, Omicron could out-compete Delta and account for the majority of that country’s COVID-19 cases by Christmas.

Based on evidence, Muhajarine says COVID-19 vaccines could be 40 per cent less effective against Omicron. He says data shows Omicron can evade “antibody-induced immunity,” which is the body’s first line of defense, but not the only one. The body’s T cells and B cells also play a role in COVID-19 immunity.

“We always knew the virus could mutate to the point that it could have an advantage and evade immunity,” Muhajarine said, adding experts are still learning about how the new variant will impact people’s reinfection rate.

Muhajarine says booster doses will play a key role in preventing a fifth surge as evidence shows three vaccines are more effective against the Omicron variant than two doses.

In light of the recent data released in the UK, Saskatchewan’s official opposition is calling for an acceleration of the province’s booster dose program.

“We need to be expanding eligibility to younger adults as soon as possible and lay out what steps are needed should Omicron start driving a fifth wave,” said NDP leader Ryan Meili.

Last week, the Saskatchewan government expanded eligibility to all residents 50 and older, and to all adults living in the Far North or on a First Nation. Government officials say everyone 18 and older should be eligible to receive their booster shot some time in January.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, the chief medical health officer will continue to monitor case activity and risk factors to ensure the booster dose program is reflective of the best available scientific data.