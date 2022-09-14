EVs and hybrids lead list of semi-finalists in North American Car, Truck and SUV of the Year Awards

The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (NACTOY) announced the 2023 semi-finalists Wednesday with electric vehicles and hybrids dominating the list.

Of the 26 semi-finalists, 10 cars, three trucks and 13 utility vehicles will be eligible to move on to the finalist round.

Among the semi-finalists include two electric pick-up trucks, showing even the truck market is moving toward electrification. But four sports cars were also named.

In the Car of the Year category, the semi-finalists include:

Acura Integra

BMW i4 eDrive40

Genesis G80 EV

Genesis G90

Mercedes-Benz C Class

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Nissan Z

Subaru WRX

Toyota Crown

Toyota GR Corolla

Truck of the Year semi-finalists include:

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

Ford F-150 Lightning

Lordstown Endurance

For Utility of the Year, the semi-finalists include: