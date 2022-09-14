iHeartRadio

EVs and hybrids lead list of semi-finalists in North American Car, Truck and SUV of the Year Awards



The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (NACTOY) announced the 2023 semi-finalists Wednesday with electric vehicles and hybrids dominating the list.

Of the 26 semi-finalists, 10 cars, three trucks and 13 utility vehicles will be eligible to move on to the finalist round.

Among the semi-finalists include two electric pick-up trucks, showing even the truck market is moving toward electrification. But four sports cars were also named.

In the Car of the Year category, the semi-finalists include:

  • Acura Integra
  • BMW i4 eDrive40
  • Genesis G80 EV
  • Genesis G90
  • Mercedes-Benz C Class
  • Mercedes-Benz EQE
  • Nissan Z
  • Subaru WRX
  • Toyota Crown
  • Toyota GR Corolla

Truck of the Year semi-finalists include:

  • Chevrolet Silverado ZR2
  • Ford F-150 Lightning
  • Lordstown Endurance

For Utility of the Year, the semi-finalists include:

  • Audi Q4 e-tron
  • BMW iX xDrive50
  • Cadillac Lyriq
  • Genesis GV60
  • Honda CR-V
  • Honda HR-V
  • Kia EV6
  • Kia Sportage
  • Lexus RX
  • Mazda CX-50
  • Nissan Ariya
  • Rivian R1S
  • Volvo C40 Recharge 
