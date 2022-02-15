Ex-boyfriend pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Kiran Dhesi, sentencing to come

The ex-boyfriend of 19-year-old Kiran Dhesi has pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and one count of indignity to human remains in the Surrey teen's death back in August 2017.

Harjot Singh Deo appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in downtown Vancouver Tuesday. The court heard from lawyer Richard Fowler, who said Deo was in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of Dhesi's death and that it accidentally discharged.

Fowler added that Deo then took steps to conceal her remains.

Dhesi's body was found in a burning SUV near 24 Avenue and 188 Street in Surrey on Aug. 2, 2017.

Four members of Deo's family – including his mother, sister, brother and an extended relative – were charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

According to court records, the charges were stayed against Deo's sister. His brother Gurvinder Deo and extended relative Talwinder Khun Kun are still before the court. They both face a charge of interfering or indignity to human remains.

Deo's mother pleaded guilty to willfully resisting or obstructing a police officer and was sentenced to a conditional discharge, with 12 months of probation and a $200 victim surcharge.

Dhesi, whose full given name was Bhavkiran, was a student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University and had no ties to crime or gang activity.

Her sudden death was especially tragic because she had just recovered from a kidney transplant earlier that year.

Friends at that time told CTV News she was excited to begin living her life to the fullest.

Deo's sentencing date will be determined on Feb. 23, and Crown said he will likely be sentenced sometime in June or July.