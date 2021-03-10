Sentencing is underway for the man who pleaded guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Porciello, who died in November 2018 after being stabbed and thrown from a vehicle.

Jan Poepl, Porciello’s ex-boyfriend, faces an automatic life sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Crown and defence are expected to argue over when he should be eligible for parole.

Porciello, also known as Nicole Hasselmann, a special education assistant and a mother, died in hospital after the vehicle she and Poepl were travelling in crashed into a light pole along Barnet Highway in Burnaby.

She was 34 years old.

A member of Porciello’s family told CTV News over 30 victim impact statements have been filed with the court.

Four of those will be read by Porciello’s family members in person.

The sentencing hearing is expected to last through Thursday.