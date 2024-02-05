Ex-councillor buys 108-year-old newspaper in Prince George, B.C.
A former councillor in Prince George has purchased the city's only newspaper after watching multiple outlets in other British Columbia Interior communities shut down last year.
Cameron Stolz is the new owner of the 108-year-old Prince George Citizen after buying the paper from Glacier Media.
Stolz says he entered talks to buy the weekly newspaper last October after outlets in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek closed, followed soon after by the newspaper in Kamloops.
He says he was worried that the Citizen, which lost about $56,000 last year, would be the next to go.
Stolz says he's not expecting the paper to become incredibly profitable but believes he can turn things around to the point where he'll be hiring more reporters in 18 months.
He says his plan focuses on being "pro-Prince George," "pro-solution," and "pro-business" while remaining connected to the community.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
