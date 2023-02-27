Ex London, Ont. cop accused of sexual assault granted bail

A former London police constable accused of multiple counts of sexual assault was granted bail on Monday.

On Feb. 23, former London Police Service constable Stephen David Williams, 46, was charged with multiple additional offences, including sexual assault and forcible confinement, stemming from an alleged incident from June of 2022.

Williams was granted bail on Monday.

The former police constable is also facing multiple counts of sexual assault, including from an incident dating back to June of 2021 when he allegedly assaulted a woman he met on a dating app.

Williams has been confined to house arrest and must wear an ankle bracelet to track his movements.

Williams resigned from his job in 2021, after he was suspended for alleged incident involving an ex-girlfriend.