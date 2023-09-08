Ex-military general says Canada being destroyed by 'woke movement'

Retired lieutenant general Michel Maisonneuve and his wife, Barbara, took the stage on Thursday at the Conservative Party convention, with the couple deriding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's so-called "woke agenda."

"Our country has been led by a government that has been focused on virtue signalling," Maisonneuve told the crowd in Quebec City. "Apologizing for who we are and how we came to be."

His wife echoed the sentiment from Maisonneuve, accusing Trudeau of having an "innate ability to see endless flaws in everyone else, but none in himself."

Maisonneuve previously generated headlines following a 2022 speech in Ottawa in which he criticized the Trudeau Government's climate change policies and denounced cancel culture.

In Thursday night's speech he once again took aim at the "woke movement" that he claims is destroying "Canadian values."

"The red maple leaf is the flag that can and should unite all Canadians," Maisonneuve told the cheering crowd. "Why should we not be patriotic and show it?"

The speech ended with an endorsement of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, with both saying he's the leader Canadians deserve.

Watch the full speech by clicking the video at the top of this article.

With files from CTV News' Rachel Aiello