Ex-NFL player among 11 deaths caused by dangerous rip currents off Florida, Alabama beaches

A former NFL quarterback, a firefighter from Georgia and two fathers who drowned while trying to save their children are among at least 11 recent victims of dangerous rip currents along Gulf of Mexico beaches stretching across Florida's Panhandle to Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Many of the deaths have occurred even though double red flags warned beachgoers of the dangers.

Seven deaths since mid-June have occurred around Panama City Beach, including ex-NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, who drowned Tuesday in nearby Destin.

Officials are hoping beachgoers will take extra precautions as the busy Fourth of July holiday approaches.