Ex-officer convicted of storming U.S. Capitol to disrupt Congress
A U.S. federal jury on Monday convicted a former Virginia police officer of storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.
