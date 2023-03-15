Ex-Wells Fargo exec to plead guilty for role in bank scandal
A former Wells Fargo Bank executive accused of overseeing a ruse that created millions of bogus customer accounts has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges likely to send her prison for her role in the scandal.
