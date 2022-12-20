Exams cancelled at several B.C. universities over latest winter wallop

The heavy snow blanketing B.C.'s South Coast forced several post-secondary schools across the region to cancel exams Tuesday.

Many students at the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, the B.C. Institute of Technology and other schools woke up to news that their exams would not be taking place due to the amount of snow.

Others said they did not learn of the cancellations until they arrived on campus.

A message on the UBC website said in-person exams that were scheduled for 8:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday would be rescheduled to next month, after the start of the next term.

"Students will be contacted with further information in early January," the notice said.

Some students were frustrated to learn they wouldn't be able to take their exams until 2023, arguing they should be given the option of writing them online instead, like they did earlier in the pandemic.

"This is painfully on brand," one Twitter user wrote.

Simon Fraser University cancelled on-campus exams and all other in-person activities, at least until the early afternoon. Staff advised students to check the SFU website for further updates during the day.

The site indicated online exams "will proceed as scheduled," however.

The BCIT website said in-person classes and exams would be cancelled, and told affected students to await "communications from their instructor for directions on (Tuesday's) classwork."

"This closure does not impact students who have class or work online or faculty and staff that are able to work remotely," the update said, adding that students can look for an update on weather impacts at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Vancouver Community College and Kwantlen Polytechnic University also cancelled all on-campus classes.

The Lower Mainland saw twice the forecasted amount of snowfall overnight, creating treacherous conditions on many roads and leading to accidents on every major route.

While officials said plowing and sanding crews are out in "full force" working to improve safety, the government has still urged drivers to avoid any non-essential travel.