'Exceeding expectations': 100-year-old veteran honoured with motorcycle parade

Manitoba's newest centenarian was honoured on his 100th birthday by family, friends, and fellow motorcycle enthusiasts with a special parade through St. James this weekend.

Herb Chanin is a Second World War veteran who turned 100 years old on Saturday. Originally from Stonewall, Chanin served as a flight engineer on a bomber stationed out of Iceland during the war.

Chanin returned to Manitoba in 1953, buying a house in St. James and raising five children with his wife.

The City of Winnipeg honoured him in 2020 by re-naming Fidler Avenue Honourary Herb Chanin Way.

This weekend, relatives came in from across Canada to celebrate Chanin's century of life. "It's exceeding expectations by far," he said of the party. "I still can't believe it!"

A local veteran's motorcycle group paid tribute to Chanin with a parade past his house. The roar of engines filled the air as he watched dozens of motorcycles ride by.

"I never had enough guts to get one for myself, but I've enjoyed riding on them several times," he said, smiling.

Chanin got a chance to check out a few of the bikes while his loved ones looked on. But all the excitement did take its toll.

"Before too long, I have to have a rest," he said. "When you're 100 I guess that's what you are supposed to do."

Chanin was grateful for the celebration, and excited to have reached the milestone. "100th birthdays don’t come around that often," he said.