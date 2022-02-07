Exceptional warmth for Calgary

"Wow, what a solid weekend! I hope this sticks around!"

Sure thing, amigo.

The following is what persists and redevelops for the next little while:

Two elements of note for you: the high in northern California, whose ridge digs into the Peace River Valley; and the Alberta Clipper (low) in Manitoba.

The high is continuing to latch onto warm air and pile it northward. The low will then grab that air from the Rockies and shove it at us. When the low moves too far along, we rest on the ridge's laurels alone, which will make up our lighter wind periods. This is a key, especially for our pressure-sensitive pals, because while our temperatures are even now (as of 6 a.m.) in the positives at 3 C, and while our forecast high for the day is still well above seasonal, that west wind will have periods of relentlessness.

Look no further than our alerts page:

Wind warnings, all. The Peace River Valley setup is due to the formation of that Alberta Clipper; the southwesterly warnings are more of the same; the westerly gradient could provide damaging winds yet again, alongside temperatures that will once again likely top the nation.

Yesterday, Enchant, Alta. made it to 14.8 C and took the cake as Canada's hot spot; already this morning, Alberta has the lead again, with a 10.8 C temperature shared between Barnwell and Grassy Lake.

Local gusts will also be quite strong, though perhaps we'll keep the warnings at bay today.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today

Sunny, gusts to 80 km/h

Daytime high 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: clear, low 0 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: clear, low 6 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: clear, low 1 C

Our pic of the day today is from Jen at Johnston Canyon, observing some extreme winter sport from a safe spot (I hope!)

