Excessive heat in Calgary straight into the weekend

Hot weather is sticking around in the five-day forecast, and with it, we'll remain under the heat advisory.

Early in the noon hour, showers began to propagate along the foothills; with them, severe thunderstorm watches have built up just north of Calgary:

Alberta's Alerts picture right now: storm watches (Airdrie is the current southern limit), and heat warnings. #yyc #abstorm pic.twitter.com/WlffG8o5Dc

The showers associated with "wave one" have already dropped off; they're rolling through dry air masses and running out of steam. Still, there's more potential later this afternoon, and the watches aren't likely to drop just yet.

The blocking high continues; with flanking lows, the ridge we're caught under isn't going anywhere. Embedded storms are possible in this synoptic environment, but are quite unlikely, as our capping inversion is strong.

We'll have a better look at storm potential as we close in on those days, which for now, only show a ~10 per cent chance.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tuesday

Evening: some cloud, low 14 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: clear, low 15 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 31 C

Evening: some cloud, low 17 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: some cloud, low 13 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: some cloud, low 13 C

For the article pic, Mary captured this absolute stunner of a sunset in the foothills!

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our news at six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.