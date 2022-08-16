Excessive heat in Calgary straight into the weekend
Hot weather is sticking around in the five-day forecast, and with it, we'll remain under the heat advisory.
Early in the noon hour, showers began to propagate along the foothills; with them, severe thunderstorm watches have built up just north of Calgary:
Alberta's Alerts picture right now: storm watches (Airdrie is the current southern limit), and heat warnings. #yyc #abstorm pic.twitter.com/WlffG8o5Dc— Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) August 16, 2022
The showers associated with "wave one" have already dropped off; they're rolling through dry air masses and running out of steam. Still, there's more potential later this afternoon, and the watches aren't likely to drop just yet.
The blocking high continues; with flanking lows, the ridge we're caught under isn't going anywhere. Embedded storms are possible in this synoptic environment, but are quite unlikely, as our capping inversion is strong.
We'll have a better look at storm potential as we close in on those days, which for now, only show a ~10 per cent chance.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Tuesday
- Evening: some cloud, low 14 C
Wednesday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 27 C
- Evening: clear, low 13 C
Thursday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 29 C
- Evening: clear, low 15 C
Friday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 31 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 17 C
Saturday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 30 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 13 C
Sunday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 28 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 13 C
For the article pic, Mary captured this absolute stunner of a sunset in the foothills!
