Excessive salting leads to environmental concerns: Region of Waterloo

Despite it being an essential tool to keep roadways clear, the Region of Waterloo is hoping residents will be mindful of the environment and limit their salt use this year.

The reason being the long-term negative impacts the salt could have within the community.

“We are seeing it increase in all of our drinking water supply wells and we estimate that in general, 50 per cent is coming from roads and 50 per cent is coming from parking lots,” said Eric Hodgins, Region of Waterloo water services.

Excessive salt use over the years has also been proven to be dangerous to local aquatic life. One of the most sensitive species to road salt is fresh water mussels.

“If it gets too salty, it’s difficult for them to survive,” said Ryan Prosser, environmental toxicology associate professor with the University of Guelph. “The Grand River is a really important home for various fresh water mussel species. We are concerned about the exposure of our rivers to salt.”

If the salt levels maintain or rise, residents may notice a salty taste to their drinking water in years to come. Rust could also begin to build on vehicles and wheelchairs, and the paws of pets could end up becoming irritated.

“Roads people have a standard that they can apply the salt to so they measure how much is going on relative to the standards. Private contractors have no standards,” said Hodgins.

Officials are now hoping that private contractors, businesses and home owners will also step up.

For many residents, the excessive use of the salt is because they know the risk of slip and fall liabilities.

“To prevent a slip and fall, they overly apply the salt,” said Hodgins. “They are balancing what they apply relative to the risk of losing their insurance.”

Though sand doesn’t melt ice, according to the Region of Waterloo’s website, it can be used to provide traction.

More information on appropriate salting habits and salt alternatives can be found on the region’s website under the salt management page.