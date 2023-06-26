'Exchange of gunfire,' police collision with suspect under investigation in West Vancouver

An "exchange of gunfire" between police and an impaired driving suspect in West Vancouver early Monday morning ended with the man being struck by a police vehicle and taken to hospital, according to authorities.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called to the scene on the Trans-Canada Highway, where the altercation unfolded shortly before 3 a.m.

In a statement, the West Vancouver Police Department said its officers were called to the highway's westbound off ramp at 15th Street for an impaired driving complaint.

When police arrived "there was an exchange of gunfire and the male was struck by a police vehicle," the WVPD statement reads.

Both the IIO and the WVPD described the incident as a "police-involved shooting," though neither agency said the man had been shot.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment, and "the extent of his injuries have yet to be determined," police said.

In its statement on the incident, the IIO said it is working to "confirm the sequence of events" that occurred, including both the actions of the man and of the police.

The IIO is tasked with investigating every incident involving police in B.C. that results in death or serious harm to a member of the public, regardless of whether there's an allegation of wrongdoing.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call the IIO's witness line at 855-446-8477 or to use the contact form on the office's website.