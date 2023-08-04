'Excited to be a Canadian': Folklorama festivities kick off with citizenship ceremony

Folklorama is just days away, and the multicultural festival kicked off its festivities with a special Canadian citizenship ceremony.

On Thursday, event organizers and pavilion ambassadors welcomed nine new families into the community as part of the ceremony.

Sofia Serafeim is a Greek Pavilion youth ambassador, who also received her Canadian citizenship on Thursday. She said it was a really exciting day.

“We had a really fun time. I’m really excited to be a Canadian,” she said.

Serafeim added she is thrilled about being a youth ambassador at Folklorama, and is happy to serve as a role model.

“I’m really excited to be a role model. I have not thought of me as a role model, but I guess if people see me as a role model, I’m really excited to show them my experience,” she said.

Teresa Cotroneo, executive director of Folklorma, said it’s “exceptionally special” to launch Folklorama with a citizenship ceremony.

“This organization is really founded on generations of individuals who’ve come to this beautiful country and who have wanted to share their tradition and take so much pride in being able to do it,” she said.

“We’re happy to keep welcoming them into our community and into the Folklorama family."

The 52nd annual Folkorma is set to take place from Aug. 6 to 19. The event will feature 40 pavilions over two weeks.