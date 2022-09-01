Excitement and jitters as college students move into residence

It was a mix of emotions on Thursday as post-secondary students in Barrie and Orillia moved into residence.

"All my friends are going to a different school, so I'm kind of starting from scratch here, so I'm nervous and excited to make new friends and have a great school year here," said Lakehead University student Vanessa Marchese.

A buzz of excitement, nerves and jitters filled the campus at Lakehead University as more than 200 students moved in.

"This is the first time in a few years that we are a full house, so the vibe is very positive, lots of movement, lots of really good energy," said residence manager Lynn Fortney.

With carts packed full, families were once again allowed inside with pandemic restrictions lifted, helping new students settle in, while others, like Joshua Deighton, are back for a second time.

"It's good to be in. It's my own place. I know my roommate I have this year, so that's good. It's going to go well," Deighton said.

At Georgian College, Josh Clark arrived from Woodstock, Ont.

"My parents did most of the packing, but I just had my last day of work yesterday, and I'm ready to go today," Clark said.

By the end of the week, more than 500 students are expected to move in on campus.

Although it may take some time to adjust, the advice of the day is to have fun.

"Get to know your community. It's all about building relationships in residence, so that's what we are here to do," said Georgian residence operations director Katelyn Jennings.

For the most part, it's expected to be a return to normal this year with COVID-19 restrictions lifted.

But for those saying goodbye and those staying, it's the start of a new adventure.