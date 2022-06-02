Excitement as in-person graduation ceremonies resume in Sudbury

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, past and current college and university graduates are now able to take to the stage in-person again.

It’s been two years since Laurentian University students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.

CTV News spoke to graduates who said they’ve been looking forward to this moment ever since they received their acceptance letter.

“This is my first graduation since high school because undergrad was at the end of our fourth year, which is when the pandemic hit and we didn’t get a graduation, so I’m very excited now,” said Monica Yacoub, Laurentian University graduate.

“I’m really excited -- it’s been a long journey and just to be done the six years is fantastic," said Maxine Berube, another LU graduate.

In less than two weeks, Cambrian College will be hosting a three-day convocation. Officials said eight ceremonies will take place and more than 2,000 graduates will cross the stage from June 13-16.

“We are so excited to be inviting our graduates back for convocation,” said Alison De Luisa, vice-president of human resources and student services at Cambrian.

“We do have some students who may not have stepped on campus during the pandemic and so it’ll be their first time on campus.”

In addition to new graduates, those from the past two years who have had their convocations cancelled because of the pandemic will get a moment in the spotlight, too.

Jorge Romero, who graduated in 2020, will have his family flying from Honduras to watch him and his siblings graduate at the same time.

“I definitely wanted to have this experience two years ago but unfortunately, I couldn’t," Romero said.

"Everything happens for a reason and now my siblings and I are graduating at the same time … I think it’ll be fun to see the three of us with the gown on. My parents are visiting along with my grandmother.”

The college said for anyone who isn't comfortable being in large crowds, the ceremonies will be streamed live.