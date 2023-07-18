Excitement builds as two Londoners head to 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup begins Thursday, and in London excitement is building as two Londoners, Jessie Fleming and Shelina Zadorsky, have made the roster for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

As she watches future stars develop on the field, Jen Jaquith of London NorWest Soccer has a past player on her mind.

A youth jersey with the name Fleming on it makes it clear which one.

It’s one of several Jessie Fleming jerseys stored inside the league office. The Team Canada and Chelsea FC star donated them to club she started with.

Now Fleming is about to appear in her third FIFA Women’s World Cup and Jaquith wants everyone to celebrate.

“For the city and the country, more than anything. Yes, she had her roots here, but she is from London and I think everybody should be celebrating that,” she explained.

On the opposite pitch at the BMO Centre, another camp for the youth was underway.

Featuring Academy Garrincha Coach Jose Figueiredo, who still trains Fleming to this day, he is excited to see her and Team Canada succeed.

“It’s a big dream for her and other players, so we are all excited to see this big show and spectacle,” he said.

The enrollment in the camp is over 80 per cent boys. However, the most senior members are girls inspired by those they see at the top level.

16-year-old Kiera Shea has been playing soccer since she was five, and knowing Fleming played on this same field inspires her to succeed.

She hopes to one day make the Canadian team.

“It’s a good feeling knowing I am getting similar training to what she is getting, because it opens up more opportunities for me,” said Shea.

15-year-old Xenia is also a Fleming fan.

“I think she is a really good inspiration to younger players,” she said.

And as Fleming and Shelina Zadorsky take to the field Thursday they will carry the hopes of a nation and a new generation of girls.

“If we see more women playing on TV, we will have more motivation to play,” added Xenia.