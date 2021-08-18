Excitement for hockey fans as Innisfil announces new team
CTVBarrieNews.ca Producer
Nicole King
A new Junior C hockey team is coming to Innisfil.
The Innisfil Spartans will kick off the 2022-2023 hockey season in the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL).
Innisfil Mayor Mary Lynn Dollin, PJHL Commissioner Terry Whiteside and Innisfil Spartans team owner and Innisfil resident George Floros will announce details about the team at noon at the Innisfil Rec Complex.
The Spartans will be owned and operated by Innisfil Sports Development.
The Town of Innisfil has not had a Junior level hockey team since the Stroud Bruins Junior A team ended their operations in 1985.
-
37 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba WednesdayManitoba added 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Waterloo Region reports another COVID-19-related death, 13 new casesHealth officials in Waterloo Region reported another death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 13 new cases of the disease.
-
Here's a list of walk-in vaccination clinics opening on Aug. 19-21 in Simcoe MuskokaSimcoe Muskoka's health unit is offering walk-in vaccinations with no appointment needed at several pop-up clinics over the next three days.
-
'Tragic result' in multi-day search for missing New Westminster man, local police sayThe multi-day search for a missing New Westminster man ended tragically Tuesday evening, local police say.
-
Paralympian wants 'changes' after being left off 2021 Canadian squadJosh Cassidy is one of Canada’s most successful international wheelchair racers, but he will not racing for Canada at this year's Paralympics.
-
Arrest warrant out after suspect in attack on Muslim women no show in Edmonton courtA judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man who failed to appear in court today on charges related to an attack on two Muslim women in an Edmonton parking lot.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at another downtown London, Ont. barThe Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a downtown bar for a second time in less than a week.
-
Leila COVID-19 vaccine supersite shutting down later this monthA COVID-19 vaccine supersite in Winnipeg will be shutting down at the end of August.
-
Saskatoon wastewater samples show potential decline in COVID-19The latest update from a research team monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater shows a decline in the presence of COVID-19.