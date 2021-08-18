Excitement for hockey fans as Innisfil announces new team
CTVBarrieNews.ca Producer
Nicole King
A new Junior C hockey team is coming to Innisfil.
The Innisfil Spartans will kick off the 2022-2023 hockey season in the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL).
Innisfil Mayor Mary Lynn Dollin, PJHL Commissioner Terry Whiteside and Innisfil Spartans team owner and Innisfil resident George Floros will announce details about the team at noon at the Innisfil Rec Complex.
The Spartans will be owned and operated by Innisfil Sports Development.
The Town of Innisfil has not had a Junior level hockey team since the Stroud Bruins Junior A team ended their operations in 1985.
