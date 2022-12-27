Excitement grows as Timmins prepares to host the 2023 U18 Curling Championship

McIntyre Curling Club president Stephen Meunier is helping get the rink ready for the upcoming season during the Holidays.

The rink features ice sheets with official logo for the 2023 U18 Curling Championship, a reminder that its February launch is getting closer by the day.

“With the pandemic stalling it for the last two years, it’s actually going to happen,” said Meunier.

“So, that, for us, is very exciting. Seeing that logo on the ice, when we put it in, was a really good feeling.”

This is the closest the club has come to bringing the event to fruition, working closely with the City of Timmins and Curling Canada to make sure the facility is up to national standards.

The neighbouring hockey arena will also be used, with nine lanes in total to be created by world-class pebbled ice makers from the region.

With 42 teams from across the country competing, Meunier said it will be the largest national event the club has ever hosted.

And he said many of the players will go on to have stellar careers.

“They’re the best of the best,” Meunier said.

“They compete hard and we’re fortunate this year to have the first- and second-place teams come, due to the pandemic and some younger ones not getting a chance to compete. But also a strategy to have more interest in curling at that age.”

Curling Canada issued a statement to us saying:

“The U18s is one of our most exciting national championships full of young and enthusiastic curlers who are representing their province or territory for the first time in their careers. It’s a great opportunity to showcase Canada’s future talent on a national level and allow these curlers opportunities to make new connections and friendships with others across the country.”

The organization said in an email that all of its national events this year have run without issue and that it expects no different next year.

“I don’t see anything stopping us now,” Meunier added.

He said that as surreal as it is to bring the event to the city, Meunier hopes it will be even more inspiring to local youth who will be able to experience a national curling event in person.

“It’ll make these curlers feel like exactly where they are, at the pinnacle of their sport,” he said.

And hopefully, Meunier said, it will inspire other young people to join.

The club will be preparing fresh pebbled ice for the U18 nationals and dressing up the rinks in the New Year.