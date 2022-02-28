Excitement prevails as many aspects of life seem to be returning to 'normal' in Windsor-Essex

As pandemic restrictions continue to ease, musicians to athletes, businesses to charities are starting to get excited about events once again.

“We’re anxious to finally be back in person,” says Const. Lauren Brisco, police coordinator with Crime Stoppers Windsor-Essex now that the charity can start fundraising again.

Registration is now open for Southern Footprints, a community race event scheduled for April 24 at Point Pelee National Park.

“It’s one of our first fundraisers we’re able to get back into the community to run, we’re so excited,” says Briscoe, who admits the charity is struggling with a lack of donations during the pandemic.

“Events like this is how we are able to pay off the tips and pay the rewards and southern footprints was generous enough to select us for this. So they’re giving us any of the (extra) funds is going to go to Crime Stoppers.”

Athletes like gymnasts are also starting to get that “sparkle” back in their eyes, according to Diane Deslippe, who just got back from a competition, their first in two years.

“Their eyes just sparkled and it made me feel good because it’s a long since I’ve seen that sparkle,” says Deslippe.

Thirty-nine gymnasts competed in the Milton event, which Deslippe admits was different than pre-pandemic events.

“Everybody helped everybody. It wasn’t like a traditional tense, competition it was so relaxed,” says Deslippe.

Nancy Campana isn’t relaxing this week, with the 34th annual Wedding Extravaganza set for March 4 and 5 at the Caboto Club in Windsor.

“I’m very excited for the show this weekend, but I’m especially excited for all the couples who have had to postpone their wedding, and for the entire wedding industry,” says Campana.

She tells CTV News when she rebooked the venue, she couldn’t get the typical Saturday and Sunday

“Many couples have had to postpone their weddings two and three times, and then there’s a whole bunch of newly engaged couples entering the market,” she says.

So Campana is expecting a busy wedding season in 2022.

At the Capitol Theatre, musicians with the Windsor Symphony Orchestra are excited to get back on stage, to be together, performing.

“You spend your whole life studying, to perform in an orchestra, to play with other people and you end up performing in your own kitchen, in your bedroom! (During the pandemic),” says executive director Sheila Wisdom.

Their first show before an audience is slated for March 12, but Wisdom is hoping the government makes good on a promise to lift capacity limits on March 1.

“They’re (the musicians) so excited to be back together, to be performing beautiful music and to be performing it before a live audience,” says Wisdom.