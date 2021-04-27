'Exciting and unbelievable': Guelph woman wins $50K in crossword game

A retired machinist from Guelph took home $50,000 in a crossword game.

Roberta Graham said the ticket was a gift from her daughter, and she called her daughter after her big win.

“I asked her if she was sitting down and then told her I matched 11 words on my ticket. We had no idea how much I won until she came over and checked my ticket using the OLG Lottery App on her phone," Graham said in a news release.

Graham said she will use the money to buy a new car and landscape her garden.

“When the pandemic is over, we will travel back home to Northern Ireland to visit my sister," she said. “This feels like something from another world. I can’t believe a $3 ticket won me $50,000. It was so exciting and unbelievable."

The ticket was purchased at Park Mall Convenience on Quebec Street.