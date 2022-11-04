'Exciting futures': Alberta's unemployment rate drops to 5.2 per cent in October
Alberta's unemployment rate dipped slightly last month as residents battled inflation and the rising cost of living.
According to Statistics Canada's October 2022 Labour Force Survey, Alberta had an unemployment rate of 5.2 per cent last month, down 0.3 percentage points from September and a decrease of 2.6 percentage points from the same month last year.
"October’s numbers not only cite an increase of 14,000 full-time jobs, they show us that since this time last year, Albertans gained over 103,000 jobs," said Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Brian Jean in a statement.
"Job creators are rushing to set up shop in Alberta," he said. "As we open our doors to more investors, our government is helping employers create exciting futures for Albertans."
In Calgary, unemployment was 5.3 per cent in October, largely unchanged from the 5.2 per cent recorded the month prior and a decrease of 2.6 percentage points from the same month last year.
In Edmonton, the unemployment rate also sat at 5.3 per, a jump from 4.8 per cent in September and a decrease of 2.6 percentage points from the same month last year.
