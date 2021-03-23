Saskatchewan's Freedom of Information and Privacy Commissioner is investigating a complaint about blocked access to information about a provincial COVID-19 support program.

According to the commissioner, an unnamed individual requested data about government support programs for business. The province denied the request for privacy reasons.

The government then issued a cabinet order blocking the release of such information in the future.

Ron Kruzenisksi, Saskatchewan's Information and Privacy Commissioner, said he is looking into the issue.

“There’s a number of issues. One issue would be whether Section 19 of the Freedom of Information Act covers it and that’s one thing we’d be looking at in our review," he said.

"Another issue is: would there have been a way of providing information and redacting the names? So those are certainly all issues that my staff would have to look at when we review this matter.”

Kruzeniski said he is giving the issue priority and will issue an opinion as soon as possible.

"Clearly the request for the information has resulted in the government looking at the situation and having a concern about releasing names so the two are very much related," he added.

The government’s website originally stated there was an update to a “list of confidentiality provisions to which section 23(1) of the [FOIPPA] does not apply provisions from emergency regulations enacted in response to COVID-19,” but was updated to say the change “does not apply to include provisions from the following emergency pandemic financial support regulations enacted in response to COVID-19.”

In a statement last week, the government said the change to the regulation does not limit access to information on the COVID-19 response, but was made to protect information of people and businesses that applied to emergency support programs offered by the provincial government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government said the regulatory amendments were made to protect the detailed financial information of businesses and individuals who applied for the programs.