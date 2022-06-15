Execution of search warrant yields $236K worth of drugs and stolen property: OPP

The execution of a search warrant earlier this month in Huron East yielded more than $200,000 in illicit drugs and stolen property, including vehicles, ATVs, kayaks and a Sea-Doo, according to police.

According to a press release issued by South Bruce OPP Wednesday evening, the investigation originally began at 4:49 a.m. on June 8, when Huron County OPP received a report of a fuel theft on Patrick Street in Huron East.

A white cube van was reported to be involved in the theft.

Later that morning, South Bruce OPP then received a report of an attempted vehicle theft in Teeswater, Ont.

Police said that the officers who responded received a description of a white cube van involved in the attempted theft.

Huron County OPP later located the suspect vehicle along Concession 2 in Culross Township on a rural property, where police learned the suspects had access to firearms.

The area was closed to motorists at the time for several hours while police investigated.

Following the execution of the search warrant, police seized both methamphetamine and fentanyl, estimated in value at $25,000.

According to police, a large quantity of stolen property was also recovered, including:

GMC Sierra 2500

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Ford F350

Ford F450 cargo van

Ford Excursion

Pontiac Firebird

Sea-Doo

Utility trailer

Can-Am All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV)

Yamaha ATV

Suzuki dirt bike

Ski-Doo snow mobile

KTM dirt bike

Car hauler trailer

Salem camper trailer

Brass knuckles and a folding knife

Six Pelican kayaks

Police say the estimated combined value of the stolen property is $211,235.

Members from multiple OPP detachments and departments are assisting South Bruce OPP with the investigation, and the investigation continues.

South Bruce OPP requests that anyone with information call police at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).