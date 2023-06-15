'Exercise extreme caution': Edmonton issues warning about North Saskatchewan River

Heavy rain in Alberta prompted officials in the capital city to issue a warning about the North Saskatchewan River Thursday afternoon.

High water levels and fast flow are expected in the river that runs through Edmonton, as well as in its tributaries.

"The river, as well as shorelines and trails directly near the river, may be unsafe," the alert read.

"Edmontonians may expect high water levels and increased current flow in the coming days. This may cause some flooding in areas running along the North Saskatchewan River and other natural waterways."

People were encouraged to stay off the water, stay away from low-lying areas that may flood and obey trail closures.

Residents were also cautioned to keep pets away from the river and asked to delay any boating plans.

"I think, because in some areas it's so shallow, that people don't really realize the danger that's there," river valley user Andrea Johnson told CTV News Edmonton Thursday, while out for a walk with her dog Matilda.

"She went a little too deep, my dog, and started getting pulled away a little bit and I had to grab her. And that was in water up to my ankles."

A trail was closed in Mill Creek Ravine from 76 Avenue to Connors Road, and more are possible depending how much rain falls in the next few days, officials said.

"The conditions are now improving and so we may be able to start having further access opened up in the near future," Juanita Spence, supervisor of River Valley Operations, said about that one trail.

"But crews will need to get in and assess the condition just to make sure that there's not any damage that we would worry about citizens up in the area."

The city maintains a map of trail closures.

Two weeks ago, officials held a media event to promote river safety and warn people about tickets for vessels that don't have proper safety equipment.

Three days later, a teenage boy was swept away in the North Saskatchewan. His body was found on Monday about 120 kilometres downstream.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk and Galen McDougall