Exeter, Ont. man dies after being pulled from the lake in Grand Bend, Ont.
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
A Huron County man is dead after being pulled from the lake at Grand Bend Monday.
Emergency crews were called to the beach around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a man who was unresponsive.
The man was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Ri Jin, 45, of Exeter, has been identified as the victim.
OPP say foul play is not suspected at this time.
-
Motor collision sends four people to hospital: Waterloo regional policeFour people have been sent to hospital, including two with serious injuries, following a two vehicle crash in North Dumfries.
-
Winnipeg city councillor wants more automated crosswalks around the cityA Winnipeg city councillor wants more automated crosswalks installed throughout the city.
-
This company coming to Edmonton blindfolds you before the meal beginsA special dining event coming to Edmonton in October encourages you to forgo your vision in exchange for heightened taste and smell senses.
-
WRH expects boost in demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccinations. Here’s where to goWindsor Regional Hospital officials are sending out reminders to the community as they expect more interest in both vaccinations and COVID-19 testing due to the provincial government’s announcement on vaccine passports
-
Two freight trains collide, derailing several cars in Prescott, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews are on the scene at the train tracks near Edward Street in the town, 95 km south of Ottawa.
-
Toronto now using retrofitted TTC buses as mobile vaccination clinicsToronto is now using six TTC buses as mobile vaccination clinics as it works to reach the hundreds of thousands of residents that have yet to receive a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
B.C. public transit now free for children 12 and underThe B.C. government has made public transit free for all children 12 years old and younger across the province.
-
Man charged after throwing a board game at officer: Guelph policeA man from Guelph is facing assault charges after allegedly throwing a board game at a police officer Wednesday evening.
-
Vancouver real estate: Pace of home sales slowed in August but prices still rising, board saysThe Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says the city's home sales have slowed from a frenzied pace earlier this year, but supply has dwindled all summer and prices are continuing to rise.