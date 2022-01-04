iHeartRadio

Exhibition game between Canadian women's hockey team, Calgary Canucks cancelled

Team Canada's Meaghan Mikkelson fights for control of the puck with U.S.A.'s Hayley Scamurra during third period of Women's Rivalry Series hockey action in Vancouver, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The final contest of a four-game exhibition series between the Canadian women's hockey team and the Alberta Junior Hockey League has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The women's team was scheduled to face the Calgary Canucks on Jan. 10.

Hockey Canada director of hockey operations Gina Kingsbury said in a release that the women's team is unable to play the game because of "several athletes currently in COVID protocols."

Canada lost 8-0 to the Drumheller Dragons on Oct. 18, 7-1 to the Olds Grizzlies on Oct. 29 and 2-0 to the Camrose Kodiaks on Nov. 3 in its other matchups against AJHL teams.

The Canadians were using the games to tune-up for the upcoming 2022 Beijing Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2022.

