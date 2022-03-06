Exhibition of lithographs produced during Second World War shown in Timmins Museum

While war wages on in Ukraine, images of life in Ontario during the Second World War are on display in the Timmins Museum: National Exhibition Centre.

Curator Karen Bachmann describes them as "very moody; they have some really interesting views of pieces of northern Ontario."

Bachmann said she's been waiting for some time to be able to show lithographs created by the late Frederick Hagan.

Hagan (1918-2003) was a Canadian painter, printmaker and educator.

"He actually came to Timmins as well and do some work in Hollinger mine and went underground with a lot of the miners and used for some inspiration for some of his work as well," she said.

With government funding, the museum was able to bring this collection to Timmins from the Art Gallery of Sudbury where this collection is kept permanently.

"He started to work on lithography in the middle of World War Two," said Demetra Christakos, curator of the Art Gallery of Sudbury. "He had been rejected from Military service several times and was really working out his term of service in agriculture from 1942 to the end of the war."

The exhibition focuses on thirty-seven of Hagen's lithographs and they are arranged chronologically in the Timmins Museum's Grey Gallery from 1942 to 1953, allowing a viewer to get an appreciation for Hagan's growth as an artist, especially when he began adding colour to his work in the late 1940's.

Christakos said lithography involves painting on a slab of limestone.

“The stone surface is chemically treated so that certain parts repel oil and others repel water. Where you’ve drawn will accept ink. And, so when you print on it, the image is reversed but it looks like it can look like a painting.”

Many of the prints in the exhibition depict landscapes and being outdoors.

"Everything from Manitoulin Island to the Algonquin Highlands to around Sudbury, North Bay areas," said Bachmann. "He was of course influenced by the Group of Seven having met Carmichael and those guys who did a lot of work in this area; really made him fall in love with the area; and we see that through the work."

There is no admission cost to see the exhibition and it will be at the Timmins Museum until March 27th.