iHeartRadio

Exotic cars roll into Royal City for good cause

image.png

Fancy cars filled the streets of downtown Guelph on Sunday.

The fourth annual Exotic Car show was free for all ages, but the 50-50 proceeds going to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guelph.

Carden and Macdonell Streets were packed with cars of all kinds from owners around the region.

The event, like many others, went on a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

12