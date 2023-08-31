Exotic cat captured in Halifax neighbourhood, DNRR seeking information on its origins

Conservation officers in Nova Scotia say they are still trying to figure out where an exotic cat came from after it was discovered in a Halifax neighbourhood earlier this week.

A serval cat was captured by Halifax Regional Municipality’s Animal Services and volunteers on Monday afternoon.

Serval cats are native to Africa and are illegal to import, or own as pets, in Nova Scotia.

After the animal was captured it was transferred to the province’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR).

Officials say the wild cat is alive and well and is currently under veterinary supervision.

DNRR says, following a review of the case, the cat will most likely be sent to an appropriate facility, like a zoo or wildlife park.

The owner of Hope for Wildlife, a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Seaforth, N.S., says she would be happy to welcome the exotic cat to her facility.

"We would give a forever home here, and it would be a good educational piece for us to teach people about not keeping wildlife as pets, because it never ends well for the wild animal,” says Hope Swinimer.

Swinimer adds Hope for Wildlife is well equipped to handle the animal, especially with their past experience with bobcats.

DNRR is asking anyone who has any information on the origins of the cat to contact their Waverley office.

With files from CTV's Suzette Belliveau and Paul Dewitt

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.