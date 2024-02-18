Exotic rescue animals stars of Wildlife Festival at Stampede Park

An exotic animal rescue is bringing a little wildlife to Stampede Park this weekend.

The Wildlife Festival is offering kids and kids-at-heart the opportunity to get up close with an assortment of exotic animals at the Nutrien Centre throughout Family Day.

“Come on out,” said Mike Sheppard, of Cobbs Exotic Animal Rescue. “You’ll get to interact with animals, to see animals – you’ll get to learn about animals.

“And that’s what we’re all about: educating and supporting our exotic rescue,” he added. “We take in people’s unwanted exotic pets and we are raising money to help care for them.”

The Wildlife Festival is open until 5 p.m. Sunday, and on Family Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kids three and under get in free, while general admission tickets are $16, or $20 at the door.

For tickets, go here.