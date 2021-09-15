Expanded GO train service includes stops in Stratford, St. Marys
The GO train will soon make stops in Stratford and St. Marys as part of an expansion of the rail line in southwestern Ontario.
The province announced Wednesday it has added weekday trips from London to Toronto.
The service will extend beyond the Kitchener line, offering one trip from London in the early morning and one return trip from Toronto's Union Station in the evening.
"This is great news for the city of Stratford and our entire region," Stratford Mayor Dan Mathieson said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.
The service is scheduled to begin on Oct. 18.
This is great news for the city of Stratford and our entire region! Thank you Minister Mulroney for making the strategic investment in public transportation. @cityofstratford https://t.co/crnE0h9y6V— Dan Mathieson (@Danmathieson) September 15, 2021
