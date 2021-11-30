Expansion at Tillsonburg, Ont. auto manufacturer to bring 100 new jobs to province

THK Rhythm Automotive in Tillsonburg creates parts for popular vehicles from Toyota, BMW and Ford. And on Tuesday received an investment from the province for a new 13,000 square foot expansion at the plant.

It's a “$27 million project that will create about 100 new jobs in Ontario, and our government is delighted to support this fantastic work you do with a $1-million contribution to this project,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

Fedeli and Tillsonburg Mayor Stephen Molnar were given a tour of the facility that manufactures steering and linkage components. THK is investing $27 million to purchase new equipment and create 100 new jobs.

“The 100 jobs for Ontario are new jobs. There'll be 65 for this location here in Tillsonburg and 35 for our sister plant located in St. Catharines,” says John W. Cummings, North American operations director for THK.

This expansion comes on the heels of two new automative programs awarded to the company, that will see parts made here go into some Toyota and Ford models, according to Cummings.

“We started on the Toyota lightweight aluminum project already here in Tillsonburg. It's in a ramp up mode, the Ford project starts in Q4 next year.”

Fedeli says this funding is part of Phase 2 of the government’s Driving Prosperity plan.

“It's the next logical phase and it really underscores our commitment to have Ontario be the place where we make the automobiles of the future.”

Molnar reflected on the growth THK has made since opening, saying, “You regenerated and recreated a legacy in this community regarding automotive parts manufacturing.”

The funding is part of the Regional Development Program set up by the government in 2019 to invest more than $100-million to support distinct regional priorities and challenges.