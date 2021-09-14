Expect a humid next couple of days in Ottawa
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
It’s not the heat—it’s the humidity.
For the next couple of days, that old maxim could be the case in the capital. The high on Tuesday will be a seasonal 22 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 27.
There’s also a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon, along with the risk of a thunderstorm. The UV index will be high.
On Wednesday, the high will be 21 C with a humidex of 25. There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the afternoon.
Thursday and Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with highs in the mid-20s. Expect that trend to continue into the weekend.
