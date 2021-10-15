Expect a rainy weekend in Ottawa

Above seasonal temperatures continue in the capital but rain is expected throughout the weekend.

A special weather statement has been issued for Ottawa, warning that "rain at times heavy tonight through Saturday."

"Heavy rainfall with amounts reaching 20 to 40 mm. Isolated amounts up to 50 mm possible," said Environment Canada in a statement Friday morning.



"Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the area tonight through Saturday as a low pressure system and associated cold front push through the region."

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning and evening. The temperature will climb to 22 C with a humidex of 28 C – well above the average high of 12 C for this time of the year.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm developing late this evening and overnight, and rain amounts are expected to be anywhere between 15 to 25 mm. Temperatures will drop down to 15 C overnight.

The showers will continue into Saturday with a 60 per cent chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. The temperature will reach 18 C in the morning but is expected to drop to 14 C in the afternoon. Environment Canada says Ottawa could see 20 to 30 mm of rain on Saturday.

The record for greatest rainfall on Oct. 16 is 26 mm set back in 2002.

Rain is in the forecast again on Sunday and the warm temperatures will end – a high of 11 C is expected.