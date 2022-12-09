Expect delays on Lasalle Blvd. as Sudbury installs high-tech traffic light equipment

Greater Sudbury is updating its traffic light equipment that will eventually lead to less time waiting for the light to turn green.

A total of 10 intersections on Lasalle Boulevard will receive upgraded equipment next week.

The upgrades will take place from Dec 12-16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

“Greater Sudbury Police Services will be providing traffic control, but motorists should expect delays,” the city said in a news release Friday.

Upgrades to software have already been completed, as well as fibre optic communications at the intersections.

“Drivers won't notice a difference next week, but this new field hardware, traffic signal system and improved communication network will make it easier for staff to improve signal timing and have a better understanding of what is happening at each intersection in real time,” communications officer Kelli Sheppard said in an email Friday.

“As we finish changing all of the field hardware on a corridor, we are going to review traffic signal timing and make improvements where possible.”

The new system will give the city the ability, for example, to give transit buses a priority green light if they are running behind schedule.

“We are investigating other enhanced features like adaptive traffic signal control which will automatically adjust signal timing based on the number of vehicles on the road at that time,” Sheppard said.

Areas affected next week include:

- Dec. 12: Lasalle Boulevard at Paquette Street and Lasalle Boulevard at Falconbridge Road.

- Dec. 13: Lasalle Boulevard at the Real Canadian Superstore entrance and Lasalle Boulevard at Barry Downe Road.

- Dec. 14: Lasalle Boulevard at Arthur and Lauzon Streets and Lasalle Boulevard at Lasalle Court Mall

- Dec. 15: Lasalle Boulevard at Montrose Avenue and Lasalle Boulevard at Rideau and Madeleine Streets

- Dec. 16: Lasalle Boulevard at Notre Dame Avenue and Lasalle Boulevard at Somers Street.