'Expect major delays and congestion': Sea to Sky open again near Squamish

Another major highway through British Columbia was partially closed Friday, this time due to what police are calling a "vehicle incident."

The Sea to Sky Highway was closed in both directions at around 11 a.m., the provincial transportation ministry said.

The closure was at Cheakamus Canyon, north of Squamish.

A message posted by the ministry on its DriveBC Twitter account warned those who rely on the route to "expect major delays and congestion."

Fortunately for drivers, the closure didn't last long. The highway was open again about an hour later.