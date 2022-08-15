'Expect major delays': Gravel truck crash snarls highway traffic near Victoria

A gravel truck crash slowed traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Victoria on Monday.

Stewart Westwood with road maintenance contractor Emcon Services says a fully loaded gravel truck and its trailer went into the ditch just west of the West Shore Parkway exit on Monday afternoon.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed south of Goldstream Provincial Park early Monday afternoon as workers tried to recover the vehicle.

At the time, Emcon said drivers should "expect major delays" due to the incident.

The highway reopened around 3:30 p.m., though drivers were still being warned to expect delays due to traffic congestion.

There is no information on potential injuries at this time.