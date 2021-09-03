'Expect major delays,' officials warn of Hwy. 1 crash in Fraser Valley

Transportation officials are warning commuters to expect major delays along Highway 1 Friday afternoon.

In a brief message on Twitter, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation posted it had received reports of incidents in the Fraser Valley impacting traffic in both directions.

DriveBC wrote that assessments were in progress in Abbotsford, but that drivers who rely on the Trans-Canada Highway should "expect major delays."

The delays can be expected in the area of Whatcom Road, officials said.

