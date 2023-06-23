Expect periodic showers this weekend in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

While not a total wash-out, a low pressure system moving from the United States will bring showers to Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this weekend, replacing the recent stretch of sunshine.

Some rain fell through the early morning hours Friday and more precipitation is expected.

Here's how your weekend breaks down

Friday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 22. Humidex 27. Friday night 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 17.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28. Humidex 34. Low 17.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Monday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.