Expect pleasant fall weather in Ottawa this week
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
If you like typical early fall weather with mild days and cool evenings, you're going to enjoy the next few days.
The rest of the week in Ottawa and the region should feature high temperatures in the mid-to-high teens and overnight lows in the mid-single digits.
On Tuesday, the high will be 16 C with fog patches clearing in the morning and a mix of sun and cloud.
The overnight low will drop to a brisk 4 C.
On Wednesday, expect a cloudy day with a high of 15 C, with a low of 6 C overnight.
Things get sunnier after that. Thursday and Friday will both be sunny with highs of 18 C and 19 C, respectively.
The normal high for this time year is 16 C.
-
Tecumseh man found in canoe and charged with break-inChatham-Kent OPP say they found a Tecumseh man in a canoe and charged him with breaking into a property on Martin Island.
-
Ontario reports 31 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on TuesdayAcross the province, health officials reported another 446 new cases of COVID-19.
-
New Brunswick coroner's inquest begins into 2020 police killing of Rodney LeviThe coroner’s inquest into the death of a man from New Brunswick's Metepenagiag First Nation began in Miramichi on Tuesday.
-
Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz re-elected; no recount to take placeAfter a tight race in the Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley riding, Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz has been re-elected after increasing his lead over Liberal candidate Doug Eyolfson, who conceded the race on Tuesday.
-
-
Manitoba health officials warning of challenging cold and flu seasonAs the fourth wave of COVID-19 officially hits Manitoba, public health officials are warning of a challenging cold and flu season.
-
Calgary pastor rearrested after returning to city on charter flightA Calgary pastor accused of repeatedly flouting public safety measures was met by members of the Calgary Police Service Monday afternoon after he touched down in the city on a private charter flight.
-
Rising COVID-19 cases prompts Abbotsford private school to shut down in-class instruction for some gradesAn Abbotsford private school decided to stop in-class instruction for some grades this week due to a concern of rising COVID-19 cases.
-