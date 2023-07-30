Expect police presence in Kirkland Lake, OPP warn
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Dan Bertrand
Police are on the scene on Wood Street in the area of McKelvie Avenue in Kirkland Lake, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Sunday evening.
The community is southeast of Timmins and north of North Bay.
“Increased police presence on scene for investigation,” police said in a tweet, just before 8 p.m.
“Avoid the area.”
Police have not provided any details on the nature of the investigation at this time.
CTV News has reached out to police for more information.
ADVISORY: Wood St in the area of McKelvie Ave #KirklandLake - Increased police presence on scene for investigation. Avoid the area. ^jt pic.twitter.com/7wLdUzF7HE— OPPCommunicationsNER (@OPP_COMM_NER) July 30, 2023
