Expect seasonal temperatures and rain Thursday in the capital

Don't leave home without your umbrella, rain is still in the forecast for Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, it will be cloudy with some sun for part of the day- but there is a 70 percent chance of rain this afternoon. The high will be 22 degrees, with the humidex feeling like 25.

Tonight will be cloudy and rainy- a low of 12 degrees.

Friday will be mainly cloudy and windy- a high of 20 degrees.

Saturday, the sun will return, a high of 24.