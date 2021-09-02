Expect seasonal temperatures in Ottawa on Labour Day weekend

After a hotter-than-usual August, you can expect more seasonal temperatures for the final long weekend of the summer.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 21 C on Thursday with a mix of sun and cloud. It's a trend that should continue for the first part of Labour Day weekend.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24 C. Saturday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25 C.

The normal high this time of year is 22 C.

We could see some showers on the back half of the weekend. Sunday and Monday both have a 60 per cent chance of showers with highs in the low 20s.

The temperate weather comes after an August that set some heat records. There were 11 days with temperatures above 30 C, and about half the month's usual rainfall.