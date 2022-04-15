Expect strong winds in Waterloo-Wellington this afternoon

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Winds up to 80 km/h could blow through the area late Friday morning and continue before weakening in the evening.

Winds may get up to 90 km/h in certain areas, according to the agency.

Residents are asked to look out for tree branches being broken as well as possible power outages.

Similar statements are in place for Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk, and several other Southern Ontario communities.